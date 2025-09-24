Company Directory
Emplifi
Emplifi Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Czech Republic package at Emplifi totals CZK 1.48M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Emplifi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Emplifi
Team Manager
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per annum
CZK 1.48M
Level
-
Base salary
CZK 1.34M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 140K
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Emplifi?

CZK 3.49M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Emplifi in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,666,112. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emplifi for the Software Engineering Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,451,676.

