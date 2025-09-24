Company Directory
The median Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic package at Emplifi totals CZK 986K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Emplifi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Emplifi
Software Engineer
Prague, PR, Czech Republic
Total per annum
CZK 986K
Level
L3
Base salary
CZK 986K
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Emplifi?

CZK 3.49M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Emplifi in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,215,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emplifi for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 985,850.

