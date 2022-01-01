Company Directory
Emerson
Emerson Salaries

Emerson's salary ranges from $3,633 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $180,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Emerson. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $130K
Hardware Engineer
Median $95K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $107K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Sales
Median $83K
Accountant
$58.3K
Business Analyst
$5.1K
Business Development
$112K
Controls Engineer
$113K
Customer Service
$17.9K
Data Science Manager
$47.9K
Data Scientist
$8.3K
Electrical Engineer
$132K
Financial Analyst
$34.6K
Human Resources
$3.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Programme Manager
$171K
Project Manager
$113K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$30.9K
Solution Architect
$104K
Technical Program Manager
$160K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Emerson is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Emerson is $104,475.

