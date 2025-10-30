Company Directory
EMBL
EMBL Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at EMBL totals €84.7K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for EMBL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
EMBL
Software Engineer
Heidelberg, BW, Germany
Total per annum
€84.7K
Level
Senior
Base salary
€84.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at EMBL?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at EMBL in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €134,321. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EMBL for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €84,740.

