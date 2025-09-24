Software Engineer compensation in United States at Elsevier ranges from $89.6K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $148K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Elsevier's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$89.6K
$87.9K
$0
$1.7K
Software Engineer 2
$92.2K
$91.3K
$0
$917
Software Engineer 3
$105K
$102K
$0
$2.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$127K
$126K
$0
$1.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
