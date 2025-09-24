Software Engineer compensation in Mexico at Ellucian totals MX$352K per year for L1. The median yearly compensation in Mexico package totals MX$356K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ellucian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
MX$352K
MX$352K
MX$0
MX$0
Software Engineer 2
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Senior Software Engineer
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Lead Software Engineer
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title