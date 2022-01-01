Company Directory
Ellucian
Ellucian Salaries

Ellucian's salary ranges from $35,930 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Mexico at the low-end to $151,443 for a Sales in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ellucian. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $98K
Business Analyst
$35.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Project Manager
$104K
Sales
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$41.1K
The highest paying role reported at Ellucian is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $151,443. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ellucian is $99,000.

