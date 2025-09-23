Company Directory
Elation Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Elation Health Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Elation Health totals $154K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Elation Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Elation Health
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$154K
Level
L3
Base salary
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at Elation Health?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Akojọ oṣu ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ fun Software Engineer ni Elation Health in United States joko ni apapọ isanwo ọdun ti $169,000. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni Elation Health fun ipa Software Engineer in United States ni $150,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Elation Health

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • See all companies →

Other Resources