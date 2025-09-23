Company Directory
EGYM
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

EGYM Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at EGYM totals €77K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for EGYM's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
EGYM
Head of Software Engineering
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per annum
€77K
Level
-
Base salary
€77K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at EGYM?

€142K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Software Engineering Manager en EGYM in Germany está en una compensación total anual de €84,981. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en EGYM para el puesto de Software Engineering Manager in Germany es €73,455.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EGYM

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • DoorDash
  • SoFi
  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • See all companies →

Other Resources