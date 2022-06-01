Edelman Salaries

Company Directory
Edelman's salary ranges from $6,359 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in India at the low-end to $263,675 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Edelman. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$64.5K
Marketing
$6.4K
Marketing Operations
$264K

Product Designer
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$93.2K
The highest paying role reported at Edelman is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edelman is $93,157.

