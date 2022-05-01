Edelman Financial Engines Salaries

Company Directory
Edelman Financial Engines's salary ranges from $113,430 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $169,150 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Edelman Financial Engines. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $159K
Data Analyst
$113K
Data Scientist
$169K

Product Manager
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Edelman Financial Engines is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Edelman Financial Engines is $136,484.

