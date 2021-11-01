Company Directory
ECS
ECS Salaries

ECS's salary ranges from $7,236 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Egypt at the low-end to $226,125 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ECS. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K

Data Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $85K
Business Analyst
$141K

Data Science Manager
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.6K
Marketing
$102K
Mechanical Engineer
$7.2K
Program Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$64.7K
Solution Architect
$181K
Technical Program Manager
$226K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ECS is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ECS is $117,600.

