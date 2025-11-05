Company Directory
Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies Software Engineering Manager Salaries in New York City Area

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in New York City Area package at Duck Creek Technologies totals $220K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Duck Creek Technologies's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Duck Creek Technologies
Software Engineering Manager
Bridgewater, NJ
Total per annum
$220K
Level
-
Base salary
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
17 Years
Years' experience
17 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Duck Creek Technologies in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $227,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Duck Creek Technologies for the Software Engineering Manager role in New York City Area is $220,000.

Other Resources