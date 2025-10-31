Company Directory
DRW
DRW Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at DRW ranges from $203K per year for L2 to $387K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $259K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for DRW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
(Entry Level)
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at DRW?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at DRW in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $387,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DRW for the Software Engineer role in United States is $233,000.

