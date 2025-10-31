Software Engineer compensation in United States at DRW ranges from $203K per year for L2 to $387K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $259K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for DRW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
