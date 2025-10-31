Company Directory
DRW
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

DRW Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom package at DRW totals £152K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for DRW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
DRW
Quantitative Researcher
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per annum
£152K
Level
L1
Base salary
£152K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
0 Years
What are the career levels at DRW?
+£43.8K
+£67.3K
+£15.1K
+£26.5K
+£16.6K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at DRW in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £247,926. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DRW for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £119,314.

