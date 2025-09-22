Company Directory
Druva
Druva Technical Writer Salaries

The median Technical Writer compensation in India package at Druva totals ₹2.5M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Druva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Druva
Senior Information Developer
Pune, MH, India
Total per annum
₹2.5M
Level
Staff Technical Writer
Base salary
₹2.5M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
11 Years
What are the career levels at Druva?

₹13.95M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Druva in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,497,794. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Druva for the Technical Writer role in India is ₹2,534,224.

