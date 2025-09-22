Software Engineer compensation in India at Druva ranges from ₹2.59M per year for Staff Software Engineer to ₹6.68M per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.59M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Druva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.36M
₹191K
₹29.9K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹5.07M
₹4.32M
₹373K
₹378K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.68M
₹5.71M
₹533K
₹437K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
