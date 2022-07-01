Company Directory
DrFirst
DrFirst Salaries

DrFirst's salary ranges from $113,565 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $189,050 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of DrFirst. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$184K
Human Resources
$189K
Product Manager
$114K

Software Engineer
$172K
FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na DrFirst é Recursos Humanos at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $189,050. Isso inclui o salário base, bem como quaisquer potenciais ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na DrFirst é $177,619.

