Drata
Drata Salaries

Drata's salary ranges from $101,584 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United Kingdom at the low-end to $242,676 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Drata. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Human Resources
$188K
Marketing
$173K
Product Designer
$139K

Project Manager
$140K
Sales
$102K
Software Engineer
$243K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Drata is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,676. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drata is $156,770.

Other Resources