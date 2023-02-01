Company Directory
Draper
Draper Salaries

Draper's salary ranges from $94,525 in total compensation per year for a Electrical Engineer at the low-end to $139,300 for a Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Draper. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Hardware Engineer
Median $110K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $125K

Electrical Engineer
$94.5K
Programme Manager
$139K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$129K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Draper is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Draper is $125,000.

Other Resources