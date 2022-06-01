Company Directory
Dragos
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Dragos Salaries

Dragos's salary ranges from $96,900 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $348,250 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dragos. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $195K
Human Resources
$96.9K
Product Designer
$215K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Cybersecurity Analyst
$181K
Software Engineering Manager
$223K
Solution Architect
$348K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Dragos is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dragos is $204,960.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dragos

Related Companies

  • MadHive
  • Pony.ai
  • Ramp
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Intellimize
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources