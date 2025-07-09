Company Directory
Drager
Drager Salaries

Drager's salary ranges from $51,270 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Spain at the low-end to $168,840 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
$123K
Product Manager
$169K
Project Manager
$51.3K

Sales
$88.6K
Software Engineer
$86.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
$90.8K
Solution Architect
$106K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Drager is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drager is $90,847.

