DPR Construction Salaries

DPR Construction's salary ranges from $113,430 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $183,600 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of DPR Construction. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Project Manager
Median $156K
Civil Engineer
Median $114K

Construction Engineer

Business Analyst
$171K

Data Analyst
$117K
Product Manager
$184K
Programme Manager
$168K
Sales Engineer
$113K
Technical Programme Manager
$131K
FAQs

