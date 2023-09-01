Company Directory
DPG Media
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DPG Media Salaries

DPG Media's salary ranges from $44,948 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $134,980 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of DPG Media. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $85K
Marketing
$44.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$135K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at DPG Media is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DPG Media is $85,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DPG Media

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources