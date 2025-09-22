Software Engineer compensation in India at DP World ranges from ₹2.21M per year for SDE to ₹4.97M per year for Group SDE 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.08M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for DP World's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE
₹2.21M
₹2M
₹0
₹208K
Group SDE 1
₹3.11M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹314K
Group SDE 2
₹4.97M
₹4.47M
₹0
₹500K
Group Senior SDE
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
