Company Directory
DP World
DP World Salaries

DP World's salary ranges from $22,984 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $108,463 for a Technical Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of DP World. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $77.8K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $78.9K

Customer Service Operations
$23K
Data Analyst
$46.6K
Industrial Designer
$81.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.3K
Technical Programme Manager
$108K
Technical Writer
$41.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at DP World is Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DP World is $51,808.

