Dow Salaries

Dow's salary ranges from $34,354 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Taiwan at the low-end to $417,900 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dow. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $103K

Research Scientist

Mechanical Engineer
Median $125K

Manufacturing Engineer

Chemical Engineer
Median $104K

Research Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $164K
Accountant
$72.6K
Biomedical Engineer
$107K
Business Analyst
$103K
Corporate Development
$95.7K
Data Analyst
$45.3K
Data Science Manager
$164K
Electrical Engineer
$111K
Financial Analyst
$418K
Hardware Engineer
$130K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.4K
Materials Engineer
$139K
Product Designer
$34.4K
Product Manager
$279K
Project Manager
$116K
Sales
$80.6K
Solution Architect
$209K
Technical Programme Manager
$61.1K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Dow is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $417,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dow is $107,460.

