DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Salaries

DoubleVerify's salary ranges from $67,609 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Israel at the low-end to $340,290 for a Technical Programme Manager in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $208K
Product Manager
Median $170K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $255K

Accountant
$113K
Business Analyst
$67.6K
Data Analyst
$108K
Data Scientist
$249K
Human Resources
$113K
Product Designer
$194K
Project Manager
$143K
Sales
$136K
Technical Programme Manager
$340K
UX Researcher
$111K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at DoubleVerify is Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $340,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DoubleVerify is $142,722.

