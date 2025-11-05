Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Dotdash Meredith ranges from CA$48.3K per year for Software Engineer 1 to CA$113K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$84.5K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dotdash Meredith's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$48.3K
CA$48.3K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer 2
CA$113K
CA$111K
CA$0
CA$2.5K
Senior Software Engineer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
