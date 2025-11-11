Company Directory
Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at Dotdash Meredith totals $122K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dotdash Meredith's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025

What are the career levels at Dotdash Meredith?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Dotdash Meredith in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $159,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dotdash Meredith for the UX Designer role in United States is $122,000.

