Dotdash Meredith Salaries

Dotdash Meredith's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $162,180 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dotdash Meredith. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $144K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $145K
Marketing
$141K

Marketing Operations
$141K
Product Designer
$162K
Project Manager
$126K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$123K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Dotdash Meredith is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dotdash Meredith is $140,700.

Other Resources