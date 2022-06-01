Company Directory
dormakaba
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about dormakaba that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    dormakaba makes access in life smart and secure.As one of the top three companies in the industry, dormakaba offers a wide range of high-quality products, solutions, and services for secure access to buildings and rooms from a single source. With strong brands such as Dorma, Kaba, and Best in our portfolio, we together with our numerous cooperation partners are represented in over 130 countries worldwide. With almost 160 years of experience, we are a trusted partner throughout every phase of the building project – from the initial consultation to the maintenance. Our employees are driven by our mission to develop innovative products and services that make life easier, creating both security and comfort.dormakaba is listed at the SIX Swiss exchange (DOKA), is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generates a turnover of about CHF 2.5 billion with around 15,000 employees.

    http://www.dormakaba.com
    Website
    1862
    Year Founded
    15,000
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for dormakaba

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources