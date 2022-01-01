Company Directory
Domo
Domo Salaries

Domo's salary ranges from $22,928 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in Argentina at the low-end to $183,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Domo. Last updated: 10/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Product Designer
Median $115K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $183K

Marketing
Median $183K
Administrative Assistant
$44.8K
Data Scientist
$125K
Graphic Designer
$22.9K
Recruiter
$141K
Sales
$163K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Technical Program Manager
$77.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Domo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Domo is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $183,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Domo is $140,700.

