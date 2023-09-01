Dojo Salaries

Company Directory
Dojo's salary ranges from $66,060 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $154,726 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dojo. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $129K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $155K
Data Scientist
$89.8K

Information Technologist (IT)
$66.1K
Product Designer
$107K
Product Manager
$117K
The highest paying role reported at Dojo is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $154,726. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dojo is $111,917.

