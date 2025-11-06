Company Directory
DNV
DNV Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Oslo Region

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Oslo Region package at DNV totals NOK 676K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for DNV's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
DNV
Software Engineer
Oslo, OS, Norway
Total per annum
NOK 676K
Level
L1
Base salary
NOK 676K
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
Bonus
NOK 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at DNV?
Block logo
+NOK 594K
Robinhood logo
+NOK 911K
Stripe logo
+NOK 205K
Datadog logo
+NOK 358K
Verily logo
+NOK 225K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at DNV in Greater Oslo Region sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 902,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DNV for the Software Engineer role in Greater Oslo Region is NOK 675,840.

