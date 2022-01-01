Disney Salaries

Company Directory
Disney's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $477,667 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Disney. Last updated: 9/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $140K
Software Engineer II $173K
Senior Software Engineer $210K
Lead Software Engineer $309K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Web Developer

Product Manager
P2 $147K
P3 $180K
P4 $251K
P5 $397K
P6 $409K
P7 $478K
Product Designer
L1 $153K
L2 $133K
L3 $162K
L4 $160K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
M2 $371K
M3 $322K
M5 $358K
Financial Analyst
Median $109K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist $143K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Data Analyst
Median $120K
Technical Program Manager
Median $180K
Project Manager
Associate Project Manager $95.8K
Project Manager $110K
Senior Project Manager $159K
Business Analyst
Business Analyst $91.4K
Senior Business Analyst $151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $158K
Sales
Median $99.5K

Account Manager

Data Science Manager
Median $400K
Program Manager
Median $180K
Product Design Manager
Median $328K
Solution Architect
Median $416K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

UX Researcher
Median $158K
Customer Service
Median $60K
Human Resources
Median $140K
Accountant
Median $85K

Technical Accountant

Business Development
Median $165K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $178K
Marketing Operations
Median $150K
Recruiter
Median $115K
Administrative Assistant
$50.3K
Business Operations
$296K
Business Operations Manager
$53.6K
Controls Engineer
$93.5K
Corporate Development
$226K
Graphic Designer
$90.5K
Hardware Engineer
$85.6K
Legal
Median $266K
Management Consultant
$86.2K
Marketing
$209K

Product Marketing Manager

Total Rewards
$148K
Venture Capitalist
$95.9K

Analyst

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Disney, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Disney, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (17.00% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Disney, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Disney is Product Manager at the P7 level with a yearly total compensation of $477,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Disney is $158,000.

Other Resources