Company Directory
Direct Line Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Direct Line Group Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom package at Direct Line Group totals £70K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Direct Line Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Direct Line Group
Data Scientist
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per annum
£70K
Level
-
Base salary
£70K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Direct Line Group?

£121K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Data Scientist ve společnosti Direct Line Group in United Kingdom představuje roční celkovou odměnu £81,388. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Direct Line Group pro pozici Data Scientist in United Kingdom je £68,425.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Direct Line Group

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • Apple
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources