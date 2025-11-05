Software Engineer compensation in Hungary at Deutsche Telekom ranges from HUF 12.92M per year for Software Engineer to HUF 19.62M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Hungary package totals HUF 12.42M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Telekom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 12.92M
HUF 12.4M
HUF 0
HUF 522K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.62M
HUF 18.19M
HUF 0
HUF 1.43M
Lead Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
