Software Engineer compensation in Greece at Deutsche Telekom ranges from €35.6K per year for Software Engineer to €26.2K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greece package totals €29.2K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Telekom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
