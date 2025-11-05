Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Deutsche Telekom ranges from €41.1K per year for Junior Software Engineer to €131K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €66.5K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Telekom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€41.1K
€41.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer
€63.7K
€63.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€85.3K
€85.3K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
