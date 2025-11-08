Company Directory
Deutsche Bank
Software Engineer Level

AVP

Levels at Deutsche Bank

Compare Levels
  1. Analyst
  2. Associate
  3. AVP
    4. Show 3 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
RON 47,456
Base Salary
RON 210,410
Share Grant ()
RON 0
Bonus
RON 2,145
Block logo
+RON 260K
Robinhood logo
+RON 399K
Stripe logo
+RON 89.6K
Datadog logo
+RON 157K
Verily logo
+RON 98.5K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
