Deputy
Deputy Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Australia package at Deputy totals A$215K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deputy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per annum
$141K
Level
-
Base salary
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
12 Years
What are the career levels at Deputy?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Deputy in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$296,042. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deputy for the Software Engineering Manager role in Australia is A$200,924.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/deputy/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.