Company Directory
Department of Veterans Affairs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Department of Veterans Affairs Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Department of Veterans Affairs ranges from $95.9K to $139K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Department of Veterans Affairs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

$109K - $126K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$95.9K$109K$126K$139K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Department of Veterans Affairs to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Department of Veterans Affairs?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Department of Veterans Affairs sits at a yearly total compensation of $139,230. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Department of Veterans Affairs for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $95,940.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Department of Veterans Affairs

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/department-of-veterans-affairs/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.