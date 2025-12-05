Company Directory
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in United States package at Department of Homeland Security totals $165K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Department of Homeland Security's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Technology Officer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$165K
Level
GS14
Base salary
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at Department of Homeland Security?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Department of Homeland Security in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $188,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Department of Homeland Security for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $165,000.

Other Resources

