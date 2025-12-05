Company Directory
Dentsu Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Dentsu ranges from ₹735K per year for L1 to ₹647K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹843K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dentsu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Dentsu?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Dentsu in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,196,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dentsu for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹689,442.

Other Resources

