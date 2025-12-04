Company Directory
Dentons
Dentons Legal Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dentons's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$128K - $154K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
$119K$128K$154K$163K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Dentons?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Dentons in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 210,054. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dentons for the Legal role in Singapore is SGD 153,919.

