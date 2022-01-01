Company Directory
Delta Electronics
Delta Electronics Salaries

Delta Electronics's salary ranges from $16,027 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in South Africa at the low-end to $153,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $45.8K

Networking Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $49.5K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $36K

Electrical Engineer
Median $49.6K
Data Scientist
Median $41.8K
Product Designer
Median $62.2K
Human Resources
$90.5K
Marketing Operations
$35.3K
Product Manager
$16K
Programme Manager
$52.7K
Project Manager
$51.5K
Sales
$153K
Sales Engineer
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$63.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Delta Electronics is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delta Electronics is $50,577.

