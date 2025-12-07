Company Directory
Delphia
Delphia Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Canada at Delphia ranges from CA$190K to CA$270K per year. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$158K - $185K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$138K$158K$185K$197K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Delphia?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Delphia in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$270,467. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delphia for the Product Designer role in Canada is CA$189,558.

Other Resources

