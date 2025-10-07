Company Directory
Deloitte
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Dublin Area

Deloitte Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at Deloitte ranges from €31.7K per year for L1 to €72.9K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €66.8K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Analyst(Entry Level)
€31.7K
€31.6K
€0
€110
L2
Consultant
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
Senior Consultant
€72.9K
€72.9K
€0
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Deloitte, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Deloitte in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €100,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deloitte for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Dublin Area is €61,497.

