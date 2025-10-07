UX Designer compensation in United States at Deloitte ranges from $85.6K per year for L1 to $230K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$85.6K
$85.4K
$0
$208
L2
$108K
$107K
$0
$1.5K
L3
$166K
$147K
$0
$19K
L4
$134K
$118K
$0
$15.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deloitte, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)